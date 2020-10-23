Left Menu
Exciting to helm a film for first time, says Bhumi Pednekar as she gears up for 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for her upcoming horror-thriller film ' Durgavati', expressed excitement as she will be toplining a film alone for the first time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:07 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for her upcoming horror-thriller film ' Durgavati', expressed excitement as she will be toplining a film alone for the first time. The 'Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' star said, "It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-wrecking. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I have been very fortunate as an artiste and I'm proud of my journey in cinema so far. So, I'm grateful for this opportunity."

She added, "I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, now I am helming this film. I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this, people have never seen me in this avatar." Adding that she is extremely satisfied doing the meaningful cinema that she has, Bhumi said, "I feel very fortunate that I've never been on a film set and felt like why am I here? I don't want to be unhappy doing the work that I do and touch wood that has never happened. I have never been a part of the film where I felt it's not correct."

The 'Shubh Mangal Savhdhaan' actor said, "I feel as an actor my profession comes with a certain responsibility especially in the times that we are living in. There is a lot that needs to change and if I can use my craft, my voice, the medium that I have been given by God to bring about a positive change around me; I will be a very lucky person. So, that's why I have to consciously make a choice that yes the priority is to entertain audiences but I always make sure that I leave them with more than a couple of laughs." (ANI)

