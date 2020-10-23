Left Menu
Development News Edition

"I was initially a bit reluctant to enact the role of Khadeeja

Kani Kusruti confesses she was initially a bit reluctant to enact the role of the feisty Khadeeja in 'Biriyaani' that won her the Kerala state film award for the best actress, as she found it difficult to understand the nuances of the character.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:45 IST
"I was initially a bit reluctant to enact the role of Khadeeja

Kani Kusruti confesses she was initially a bit reluctant to enact the role of the feisty Khadeeja in 'Biriyaani' that won her the Kerala state film award for the best actress, as she found it difficult to understand the nuances of the character. It was only when director Sajin Babu insisted that he only had her in mind for the role she decided to do it, Kani, who was "not expecting the award at all", said.

The brilliant enactment also secured her the best actress award at the fifth BRICS Film Festival which was held along with the 42nd Moscow International Film festival earlier this month. 'Biriyaani' explores the journey of a married Muslim woman (Khadeeja enacted by Kani) towards emancipation.

Babu had narrated the script to her but she was hesitant to do it initially, Kani said. "At first I did not connect with the story or there were places that I could not quite accept as an actor...also for the character Khadeeja I was a bit reluctant and kind of found difficulty in understanding the nuances of the character," Kani told P T I.

She advised Babu to approach other actors and see if there was someone else that will meet the requirements of the story better than her and that could be a better choice. "...he did go, and then he came back to me again saying he still has only me in his mind...and accepting these disagreements on the story or even for the character, I still decided to do it because very rarely I get an opportunity to do a character that has a beginning, mid-part and an end," she said.

Babu also admits Kani was hesitant to take up the project initially. "I went back to her and convinced her that the script was written with her in mind...she performed far beyond my expectations and was able to bring out the inner conflicts of the character perfectly," the filmmaker said.

Kani said the character of Khadeeja was challenging for her in one aspect in that she belongs to a community having her own struggles and fights. "...personally I have my own struggles....but our struggles are very different...in an emotional way I quite understand it but a lot of decisions Khadeeja has made in her hard time in life is probably not the decisions that Kani would possibly make," she said.

But as an actor with a theatre background, she has been trained to do all kinds of characters and it was not really challenging to do the role, Kani said. About her projects, she said the last play she did was Roshan Mathew's 'A Very Normal family.' Hindi film 'Tryst with Destiny' and science fiction comedy 'OK Computer' are yet to be released, the last one probably will be streamed on Hotstar in a couple of months, and one Malayalam film 'Pada', Kani added.PTI BN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nexteer Unveils New High-Output Electric Power Steering System

Converts Heavy-Duty Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles from Hydraulic to Electric Power Steering Enables Heavier Vehicles to Take Advantage of Advanced Safety, Comfort and Fuel Economy AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ne...

Ravan effigy makers business adversely hit amid COVID-19

Artists involved in making Ravan effigies are bearing the brunt of adverse economic conditions amid COVID-hit low key celebrations for the upcoming festival of Dussehra. M Khan, also known as Raju Bhai of Rampur, has been making 60 to 70 ef...

World shares, US futures gain after last Trump-Biden debate

World shares and U.S. futures advanced Friday after President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their second and final debate before the November 3 election. Stocks rose Friday in Paris, London and...

Govt plans special immunisation programme for COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources said. According to them,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020