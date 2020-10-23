SRK provides 2000 PPE kits to frontline COVID-19 warriors in Chhattisgarh

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, recently provided 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Chhattisgarh for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted to laud the actor's kind gesture to help the frontline warriors. He wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk& @MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks, @rajshriartistfor connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes."

Always ready to help, the 'Don' actor took to Twitter in response and said, "Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavours too." Earlier, the 'Raees' actor contributed to the PM CARES fund and has extended financial contributions to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi. (ANI)