Lee Min Ho to star in Apple’s ‘Pachinko’ series

Korean superstar Lee Min Ho has been roped in to play a lead role in Apple TV Plus’ adaptation of author Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name. According to Variety, the book chronicles the “hopes and dreams” of four generations of a Korean immigrant family.

Lee, best known for his performance in series “Boys Over Flowers,” “The Heirs,” “Gangnam Blues,” “Bounty Hunters,” and “The King: Eternal Monarch”, will play Hansu, an enigmatic outsider and merchant with links to organised crime. The series features Jin Ha as Solomon, an ambitious, charming young man who will be forced to reckon with his family’s past. It also stars Anna Sawai as Naomi, a savvy career woman in the male-dominated world of high finance; Minha Kim as Sunja; Soji Arai as Mosazu and Kaho Minami as Etsuko. Soo Hugh will serve as showrunner on “Pachinko”, and is also writing as well as executive producing the series. Kogonada and Justin Chon are on board as directors.