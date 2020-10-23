Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy bday Malla: Kareena Kapoor's wish for BFF Malaika

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her best friend Malaika Arora on her 47th birth anniversary.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:12 IST
Happy bday Malla: Kareena Kapoor's wish for BFF Malaika
Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her best friend Malaika Arora on her 47th birth anniversary. The 40-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post a throwback selfie from a party with her close friend and complimented it with a sweet birthday wish in the caption.

"Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial," she wrote. In response to the post, Malaika commented, "Love u loads my beautiful bebo".

Designer Manish Malhotra and Shaira Ahmed Khan were also seen pouring their wishes in the comments section. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM lays foundation stone for 9 projects worth Rs 10,062 cr

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for nine industrial projects worth Rs 10,062 crore, which will generate 8,666 new jobs. He also took part in the inauguration of seven companies which had already s...

Medical tech cos to reach pre-COVID level only by 2nd half of next year: MTaI

Medical technology sector is expected to recover to the pre-COVID levels in terms of revenues only by July-December period next year as such companies continue to earn lower than projected revenue due to weak demand and high cost, Medical T...

RPF seize 34.5 kg cannabis, rescue minor girl

The Railway Protection Force RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway has seized 34.55 kg cannabis, apprehended two touts and rescued a minor girl in West Bengal and Assam during the last four days, an official said. A team of RPF from Alipurduar ...

Ishrat case: Discharge pleas of 3 cops rejected by CBI court

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the discharge applications moved by three policemen, including IPS officer GL Singhal, who are accused in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. The other two who moved the pleas are retire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020