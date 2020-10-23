Left Menu
Simon Kinberg to write, produce 'Battlestar Galactica' movie

After helming 'X-Men' franchise, Simon Kinberg is all set to write and produce Universal's feature adaptation of the sci-fi franchise 'Battlestar Galactica'. Kinberg joins producer Dylan Clark, who has long overseen development on a 'BSG' movie for the studio, Variety reported.

Simon Kinberg, logo of BSG (Image couresy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After helming 'X-Men' franchise, Simon Kinberg is all set to write and produce Universal's feature adaptation of the sci-fi franchise 'Battlestar Galactica'. Kinberg joins producer Dylan Clark, who has long overseen development on a 'BSG' movie for the studio, Variety reported. While Kinberg has also branched out into directing with 2019's 'X-Men' feature 'Dark Phoenix' and 2021's spy thriller 'The 355,' he is not looking to direct this project.

"'Battlestar Galactica' is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn't be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise while honoring what's made it so iconic and enduring," Kinberg said in a statement. "I'm so grateful that Dylan and my partners at Universal have trusted me with this incredible universe." Since it first premiered in 1978 as a live-action TV series for ABC, the 'BSG' franchise has gone through several hands. Seen at the time as a blatant 'Star Wars' rip-off, after the acclaimed basic cable reboot of the series in the 2000s, starring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, and Katee Sackhoff, 'BSG' rose to broad esteem in its own right.

Both shows pursued a fleet of human starships, let by the Galactica, as they escape a group of genocidal robots called the Cylons and attempt to find a mythical planet called Earth. According to Variety, the feature film version of 'BSG' is not linked to plans for a new 'Battlestar Galactica' TV series currently in development for NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock by executive producer Sam Esmail. (ANI)

