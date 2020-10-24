Left Menu
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances to traditional dhakis on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami

West Bengal Sports minister Aroop Biswas was also seen accompanying Nusrat as they both were seen performing Arati, while maintaining social distancing norms. Amid the surge of COVID-19 pandemic, the much-awaited Durga Puja this year has been a low-key affair minus the grand festivities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:38 IST
Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dipping herself in full festive fervour on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami that was celebrated in the state on Saturday with strict COVID-19 protocols. Accompanied by her husband, Nusrat wearing a white and red pat saree and mask offered Anjali (flowers) on the auspicious Maha Ashtami day at the Suruchi Sangha pandal in New Alipore.

Later, the Tollywood actress swung into dancing mood with the tunes of dhak (drums) as she was seen matching steps with other dancers on the pandal, the video of which went viral on social media. West Bengal Sports minister Aroop Biswas was also seen accompanying Nusrat as they both were seen performing Arati, while maintaining social distancing norms.

Amid the surge of COVID-19 pandemic, the much-awaited Durga Puja this year has been a low-key affair minus the grand festivities. The Calcutta High Court has ruled Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal as "no entry zones" this year, owing to the pandemic.

