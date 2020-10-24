Left Menu
Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:17 IST
There is no iota of doubt that Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan became big celebs in the Hollywood for Fifty Shades and turned millionaires as well. Image Credit: Facebook / Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson - Anastasia y Christian

Jamie Dornan's name is synonymous to Dakota Johnson with whom she shared screens in the Fifty Shades movies. Whenever fans talk on Jamie Dornan, his romantic and erotic scenes with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades always come in mind.

You should be aware that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson-starring Fifty Shades was one of the biggest R-rated franchises ever behind only The Matrix (USD 1.6 billion over three films), The Hangover (USD 1.4 billion over three films) and Alien (USD 1.328 billion not counting the PG-13 Alien vs. Predator).

With massive success of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 ensured for the sequels, Jamie Dornan reportedly set out to renegotiate their contracts to acquire bigger payday for the next round.

According to CheatSheet, the demand for lead stars (Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson) increased vehemently with the rise in Fifty Shades franchise film's popularity. When the time for negotiation came, both claimed for seven-figure salaries, which was a huge rise from their previous amounts.

There is no iota of doubt that Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan became big celebs in the Hollywood for Fifty Shades and turned millionaires as well. Although Fifty Shades trilogy ended in 2018 with Fifty Shades Freed, fans continue demanding them together in other romantic movies.

Jamie Dornan is said to be busy with one of his upcoming films, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The film stars Wiig, Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is of a story of best friends Barb and Star, who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain's plot to kill everyone in town. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on July 21, 2021.

On the other hand, Dakota Johnson is currently filming his upcoming movie titled The Lost Daughter, which is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Her movie doesn't have an official release date.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood celebrities.

