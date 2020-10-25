Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities conclude at Tirupati temple

The annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here concluded on Saturday with the celestial bathing of the centuries-old processional idols in a makeshift tank at the shrine. The idols of Lord Venkateswara, his consorts Padmavathi and Lakshmi, and Sri Chakram were given the holy bath amid the chanting Vedic hymns this morning, a temple official said.

After conducting special pujas, the idols were taken back to the sanctum sanctorum by high priests, he said. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brahmotsavam was observed sans processions and devotees this year. The festivities began on October 16.

Due to 'Adhika Masam' (an extra month, which makes it 13 months this year) in the traditional Hindu Lunar calendar, two Brahmotsavams of nine days each were conducted this year, the official said. Both Brahmotsavams were conducted inside the shrine without the participation of devotees, he said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board chairman YV Subba Reddy, who tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago, did not participate in the festivities, he added. Reddy extended Dussehra greetings to devotees of Lord Venkateswara across the country on Saturday, a TTD press release said.