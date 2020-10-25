John Mulaney to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Actor and stand-up comic John Mulaney is set to host the Halloween episode of the late-night sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). Rock band the Strokes will be the musical guest for the October 31 episode, which is also the last one before the 2020 presidential election, reported Variety.

Mulaney, a former "SNL" writer, most recently appeared on the show in season 45, during two "at-home" special episodes early in the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, he presented the February 29 episode during last season. Mulaney will appear on the show this time in support of his upcoming "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch" follow-up specials. For the Strokes, this episode marks their fourth appearance as the musical guest on the show. They are appearing to promote their latest album, 'The New Abnormal', which reached No 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts. They last performed on the show in 2011.