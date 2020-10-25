Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punit Balana serves ‘hope’ through LFW collection ‘Muneer'

For fashion designer Punit Balana, the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown was a period of rediscovering hope, which also acted as the central idea for his latest festive collection “Muneer”. Balana stressed that the clothing line further promotes his principle of being sustainable with his work. "The idea, like always, is to reduce our carbon footprint on the face of this earth, this time in shades of festivities, weddings and otherwise...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:32 IST
Punit Balana serves ‘hope’ through LFW collection ‘Muneer'

For fashion designer Punit Balana, the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown was a period of rediscovering hope, which also acted as the central idea for his latest festive collection “Muneer”. The Jaipur-based couturier showcased the collection on the final day of the first-ever season-fluid and virtual edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai. Balana said he went through a range of emotions during the lockdown and learned that it is important to be radiant, happy and aspire for a better future. "We all have different takeaways from this pandemic. My biggest learning from these silent times has been that no matter what, there is always going to be hope. The collection is a symbol of beauty, hope, and reawakening, along with being an ultimate sign of change and new beginnings," the designer told PTI in an interview.

'Muneer' collection borrows its name from the literal meaning of the Arabic word 'bright'. "'Muneer' comes from a place of hope and belief that there is always light at the end of the tunnel," he added. As Balana's range is all about positivity, the designer used radiant colours throughout the range dominated by shades of pink to stay true to the theme.

The collection comprising contemporary Indian silhouettes has been created using eco-friendly techniques, handcrafted embroideries and organic fabric, laying a greater emphasis on sustainability. The range features dhoti pants and lehengas that make for a Diwali evening or a Sangeet night outfit, the designer said.

"Coordinated potlis and accessories make 'Muneer' a confident and joyful collection, perfect for the upcoming festive and wedding season," he added. Balana stressed that the clothing line further promotes his principle of being sustainable with his work.

"The idea, like always, is to reduce our carbon footprint on the face of this earth, this time in shades of festivities, weddings and otherwise... "Sustainability always plays an important role in every collection. The commendable efficiency of artisans can be witnessed in each and every silhouette as I also introduce coin work for the first time on the runway," he added. Like many of his contemporaries, Balana said he is missing the thrill of live fashion shows, but believes that the virtual medium has its own advantages.

"Though the magic of physical fashion shows is an experience in itself, digital fashion shows increase the reach. I feel the future will be a mix of both with digital also playing an important role," the designer said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Drass, adjoining areas experience season's first snowfall

Ladakhs Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, experienced the seasons first snowfall on Sunday. It started snowing in Drass and its adjoining areas, including Zojilla pass and Mina-Marg along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh nation...

Three killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

A bomb blast hit the capital city of Pakistans Balochistan province on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead and injuring seven othersThe blast took place in a market in Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Ba...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020