Punit Balana serves ‘hope’ through LFW collection ‘Muneer'

For fashion designer Punit Balana, the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown was a period of rediscovering hope, which also acted as the central idea for his latest festive collection “Muneer”. The Jaipur-based couturier showcased the collection on the final day of the first-ever season-fluid and virtual edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai. Balana said he went through a range of emotions during the lockdown and learned that it is important to be radiant, happy and aspire for a better future. "We all have different takeaways from this pandemic. My biggest learning from these silent times has been that no matter what, there is always going to be hope. The collection is a symbol of beauty, hope, and reawakening, along with being an ultimate sign of change and new beginnings," the designer told PTI in an interview.

'Muneer' collection borrows its name from the literal meaning of the Arabic word 'bright'. "'Muneer' comes from a place of hope and belief that there is always light at the end of the tunnel," he added. As Balana's range is all about positivity, the designer used radiant colours throughout the range dominated by shades of pink to stay true to the theme.

The collection comprising contemporary Indian silhouettes has been created using eco-friendly techniques, handcrafted embroideries and organic fabric, laying a greater emphasis on sustainability. The range features dhoti pants and lehengas that make for a Diwali evening or a Sangeet night outfit, the designer said.

"Coordinated potlis and accessories make 'Muneer' a confident and joyful collection, perfect for the upcoming festive and wedding season," he added. Balana stressed that the clothing line further promotes his principle of being sustainable with his work.

"The idea, like always, is to reduce our carbon footprint on the face of this earth, this time in shades of festivities, weddings and otherwise... "Sustainability always plays an important role in every collection. The commendable efficiency of artisans can be witnessed in each and every silhouette as I also introduce coin work for the first time on the runway," he added. Like many of his contemporaries, Balana said he is missing the thrill of live fashion shows, but believes that the virtual medium has its own advantages.

"Though the magic of physical fashion shows is an experience in itself, digital fashion shows increase the reach. I feel the future will be a mix of both with digital also playing an important role," the designer said..