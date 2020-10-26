Entertainment News Roundup: Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' and Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The distributor added screens in New York state following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to give movie theaters outside of New York City permission to reopen at reduced capacity starting on Oct. 23.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic." "I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted.

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" repeated as the winner of a subdued domestic box office with $2.4 million at 2,502 locations. The Open Road release declined 44% from its opening frame and has taken in $7.5 million in its first 10 days in North America. The distributor added screens in New York state following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to give movie theaters outside of New York City permission to reopen at reduced capacity starting on Oct. 23.

