Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iggy Azalea shares first photos of son amid break-up with Playboi Carti

Recording artiste Rapper Iggy Azalea has confirmed her split from fellow rapper Playboi Carti with whom she shares son Onyx. (sic)" Azalea wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:32 IST
Iggy Azalea shares first photos of son amid break-up with Playboi Carti

Recording artiste Rapper Iggy Azalea has confirmed her split from fellow rapper Playboi Carti with whom she shares son Onyx. The Australian artiste, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, also posted the first pictures of the baby boy on Instagram, while revealing she will raise the four-month-old "alone".

"You lost a real 1 People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. (sic)" Azalea wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend. The rapper later clarified her earlier post saying the couple has parted ways.

"What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship. (sic)" the "Fancy" star said. In June, she confirmed the birth of her son amid pregnancy rumours.

Azalea and Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, started dating in 2018. Azalea recently announced the title of her upcoming album, 'End of an Era', which is slated to be released later this year..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior doctors of North Corp hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened with no resolution in sight, officials said. R R Gautam, pre...

SC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Disha Salian to approach the Bombay High Court. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after fall...

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.A bitter dispute bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020