Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias

Britain's Prince Harry said it took him years to realise that unconscious racial bias existed and his eyes had been opened by spending time in his wife Meghan's shoes. The prince spoke during a conversation about racism with Patrick Hutchinson, the Black activist who was photographed by Reuters carrying a white man to safety during a scuffle between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents in London in June.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:42 IST
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Harry said it took him years to realise that unconscious racial bias existed and his eyes had been opened by spending time in his wife Meghan's shoes.

The prince spoke during a conversation about racism with Patrick Hutchinson, the Black activist who was photographed by Reuters carrying a white man to safety during a scuffle between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents in London in June. Harry told Hutchinson he saw him as a "guardian angel" protecting everyone at the demonstration. Both men said there was still work to be done to defeat discrimination of all kinds.

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed," Harry said during the online conversation, recorded last week for a feature by the magazine GQ. "And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes," added the prince. Meghan's father is white and her mother is African American.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out several times on race issues since stepping down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March and moving to California. Hutchinson, 50, told Harry a friend who had been at a previous protest where a policewoman had been injured had gathered a group to see if they could help keep order.

"It was us protecting everybody and, as it turned out, somebody on the other side ... I would do it for anybody and I would do it time and time again," he said. The prince asked him how he felt seeing the continuing opposition to anti-racism protests.

"It's frustrating," said the father-of-four. "It just makes you wonder why people find it so hard to understand what we're all striving for: the equality side of things."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...

No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees APMCs across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon AP...

Merkel's party postpones Dec. 4 congress planned to choose new leader

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU has decided to postpone a party congress planned for Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.The executive committee agr...

Missing American's mother says Pompeo undermines his release

The mother of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist and former U.S. Marine officer who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012, on Monday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of undermining efforts to free her son. In a statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020