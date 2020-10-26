Delhi: Cop arrested for molesting four women, dismissed from service

A 35-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly molesting four women in Dwarka area and later dismissed from service, police said on Monday. According to a senior police officer, four women lodged separate complaints against Grewal, a resident of west Delhi's Janakpuri area, alleging that they were molested in Dwarka.

The incidents took place between October 17 and 20. Grewal, who is married, was posted with the Special Cell, the police said.

On October 19, one of the women posted a video on social media in which she narrated her ordeal. She said on the morning of October 17, she was cycling near Dussehra ground in Dwarka when she saw a man driving a grey Baleno. In the video, she alleged that he asked her for directions to Sector-14 and when she was about to tell him, he immediately unzipped his pants and started touching his private parts. The woman then started screaming, following which he fled, the police said.

The other three women were also allegedly molested by him, they said. During investigation, the accused was traced through his car, the police said.

Grewal was arrested from his house on Saturday, they said. "SI Puneet Grewal involved in molestation of women has been dismissed from service by the disciplinary authority," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Grewal is currently in judicial custody, the police said.