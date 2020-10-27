Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards; 'Demon Slayer' revenue tops $100 million in 10 days and more

"Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you." 'Demon Slayer' revenue tops $100 million in 10 days, breaking Japan box-office record Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer" shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of 10.75 billion yen ($102.48 million) in just 10 days, the film's distributor said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards; 'Demon Slayer' revenue tops $100 million in 10 days and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards

Britain's Duchess of Cornwall urged theatre actors to stay strong in the face of pandemic adversity as she presented lyricist Don Black with the Special Olivier Award at a virtual ceremony on Sunday evening. "I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and your flexibility," the wife of Prince Charles said. "Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you."

'Demon Slayer' revenue tops $100 million in 10 days, breaking Japan box-office record

Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer" shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of 10.75 billion yen ($102.48 million) in just 10 days, the film's distributor said on Monday. That was the fastest pace for ticket sales in Japan to top 10 billion yen, besting the previous record-holder, Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 animated film "Spirited Away", which took 25 days to reach the milestone.

Eurovision Song Contest set for May 2021 with same "Open Up" theme

Eurovision Song Contest organisers on Monday announced dates for the 2021 event in Rotterdam with the same "Open Up" theme planned for this year's edition before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Semi-finals will be held on May 18 and 20, and the final on May 22 -- with 41 countries participating despite significant doubts about the exact format as COVID-19 continues to cause restrictions around the world.

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" repeated as the winner of a subdued domestic box office with $2.4 million at 2,502 locations. The Open Road release declined 44% from its opening frame and has taken in $7.5 million in its first 10 days in North America. The distributor added screens in New York state following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to give movie theaters outside of New York City permission to reopen at reduced capacity starting on Oct. 23.

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday for the 2020 American Music Awards, with first time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist. Ricch, the 22 year-old "The Box" rapper from California, and The Weeknd earned eight nominations apiece, including for the top award - artist of the year - where they will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mounting pressure on Portugal's health system could prompt further restrictions, minister says

Portugals national health minister warned on Monday that the countrys national health service was under grave pressure and that further restrictive measures could be coming as the number of patients in intensive care approached record level...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States, Russia and France set new daily records for coronavirus infections as a second wave swelled across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new restrictions.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interact...

Czechs tighten measures against COVID-19 with curfew, retail curbs

The Czech government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and will limit retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, ministers said on Monday.The government has stepped up restrictions three ti...

Motor racing-Dixon has high hopes for new era with Johnson as teammate

Scott Dixon, fresh off a sixth IndyCar title that put another stamp on his legacy, now looks ahead to a 2021 season in which he will not even be the most decorated member of his team with the arrival of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson. The pair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020