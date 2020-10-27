Left Menu
Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Updated: 27-10-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:41 IST
The number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4 can't be easily speculated as the earlier seasons had a diverse number of episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the series? When is the fourth season going to be released? The anime enthusiasts are ardently looking forward to getting the latest updates.

Fans are little bit disappointed after knowing that Attack on Titan will end with Season 4. However, the fourth season is surely going to end in exciting way(s). The imminent season will see some new characters that will end the series in a beautiful manner.

Fans previously thought that Attack on Titan Season 4 would not be out in 2020 due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. However, according to Attack on Titan anime Twitter account and website, the final season will broadcast in Japan on December 7. The announcement came with a new key visual showing the Scouts in their new attire and seemingly older.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will see Yuki Kaji reprising his role as Eren. It will see the returning of Marley. It will explore even deeper into the history and powers of the Titans. The plot is likely to skip some more time after the events of Season 3.

Here's the synopsis of Season 4 of Attack on Titan – The battle to retake Wall Maria begins now! With Eren's new hardening ability, the Scouts are confident they can seal the wall and take back Shiganshina District. If they succeed, Eren can finally unlock the secrets of the basement—and the world. But danger lies in wait as Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan have plans of their own. Could this be humanity's final battle for survival?"

The number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4 can't be easily speculated as the earlier seasons had a diverse number of episodes. The popularity of this series has invited Marvel crossovers, live-action movies and even an Easter egg on The Simpsons.

There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up, Screenrant noted. Fans are also expecting that Season 4 may boast to a bumper episode count. However, the episode number for the final season isn't confirmed.

Attack on Titan Season 4

