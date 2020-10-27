Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Barris to helm Richard Pryor biopic for MGM

The yet-to-be-titled project, which hails from MGM, will mark the feature directorial debut of Barris, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pryor, who died in 2005, wrote for and headlined several television shows and appeared in many films.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:44 IST
Kenya Barris to helm Richard Pryor biopic for MGM
Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMTelevision)

"Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris will write and direct the biographical drama about legendary stand-up comedian Richard Pryor. The yet-to-be-titled project, which hails from MGM, will mark the feature directorial debut of Barris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pryor, who died in 2005, wrote for and headlined several television shows and appeared in many films. He was also the first recipient of the Mark Twain Humour Prize, which is awarded annually. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential stand-up comedians of all time.

Barris will also produce the movie through his Khalabo Ink Society, along with Pryor's widow Jennifer Lee Pryor and her Tarnished Angel and Tory Metzger for Levantine Films. "The way Pryor did what he did — with truth and specificity that was somehow self-aware and self-deprecating, and said with an unmatched level of vulnerability – that was the power and impact of his work," Barris said in a statement. "Pryor had a voice that was distinctly his and, in many ways, comedy since then has been derivative of what he created. To me, this is a film about that voice, the journey that shaped it, and what it took for it to come to be," he added.

Adam Rosenberg and Levantine's Renee Witt will serve as executive producers on the project.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Donald Trump revealed in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election - With jus...

India, US ink defence pact; Pompeo says US stands with India, mentions killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

India and the US signed the landmark defense pact, BECA, that will allow the sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries as the two countries held a high-level dialogue on ...

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians killed or wounded in 2020 - UN

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of the year as heavy fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents rages on despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said on Tuesday. From Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020