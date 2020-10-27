Dua Lipa plans 'something special' for 2020 American Music Awards

After the 2020 American Music Awards nominations were announced, English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa shared that she has planned 'something special' for the event. Taking it to Twitter, the 'New Rules' singer expressed her excitement as she had been nominated for the third time in a row.

"Got something special planned for my third @AMAs in a row! Tune-in November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC," wrote the 25-year-old singer. On Monday, the 'Don't Start Now' singer announced two nominations. She has been nominated in the categories 'Favourite Female Artist-Pop/Rock' and 'Favourite Song-Pop/Rock' for 2020 AMAs.

According to the announcement, the show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22. (ANI)