Mohamed Diab to direct Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight'

Egyptian director Mohamed Diab, best known for films like "Clash" and "Cairo 6,7,8", is billed to direct the Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight" for Disney Plus. According to Deadline, Diab has boarded the drama which will see "Star Wars" star Oscar Isaac play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Jeremy Slater, known for films like 2015's "Fantastic Four" and TV series "The Umbrella Academy", is the showrunner and is also leading the writing team on the series. Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin and appeared in the August 1975 issue "Werewolf by Night #32" .

Diab's "Eshtebak" ( "Clash" ) was an official selection at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, in the Un Certain Regard category. "Cairo 6,7,8", his prescient directorial debut, was released a month before the Egyptian revolution in 2010. He also wrote the blockbuster Egyptian franchise "El Gezeira" (The Island) films which are the highest grossing Egyptian and Arabic films of all times. Diab's next feature is "Amira" , which is expected to be released next year.