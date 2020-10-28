Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good work brought me back to India: Shahana Goswami on leaving Paris

Five years after moving to Paris, actor Shahana Goswami is back in Mumbai and she says the decision was triggered by consecutive interesting projects demanding her to be in the city. On the show, Goswami plays Meenakshi Chatterji Mehra- an unapologetic woman living on her own terms in the India of 1950s.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:36 IST
Good work brought me back to India: Shahana Goswami on leaving Paris

Five years after moving to Paris, actor Shahana Goswami is back in Mumbai and she says the decision was triggered by consecutive interesting projects demanding her to be in the city. Goswami, who has worked in films like "Rock On", "Ra.One" and "Firaaq" , moved to Paris in 2015, where she starred in a couple of short films. The actor also featured in the acclaimed "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" (2016) and Manoj Bajpayee starrer "Gali Guliyan" in 2019, while she was based in Paris. But Goswami found it more feasible to shift to Mumbai this year with the offer of three web series. In an interview with PTI, Goswami said she didn't move to France particularly looking for better work but to "travel, explore and learn different things." "I was doing international, independent projects which weren't necessarily shot in India or with an Indian cast and crew. So I didn't see the necessity of living in Mumbai. But I decided to move back because I started getting projects—three webseries— which demanded me to be here. "I realised I'll have to be here more than six months in a year so I didn't see Paris as my future anymore. I am happy about it, I'll go wherever my work or life takes me. My good work has brought me and I'm extremely excited," she added. Goswami is currently seen on Mira Nair's drama "A Suitable Boy" . An official adaptation of acclaimed author Vikram Seth's classic novel of the same name, the six-part drama started streaming on Netflix last week. On the show, Goswami plays Meenakshi Chatterji Mehra- an unapologetic woman living on her own terms in the India of 1950s. The actor saw Meenakshi as a fascinating woman who had an inherent aspirational quality of being comfortable with who she was. "What I love about her is how she is so unapologetic. Often people are unapologetic in an arrogant way but she's like that organically. She's a woman who could live on her own terms and didn't care how society viewed her. "Today she would be considered a free spirited woman but maybe back then she made people uncomfortable. In the series, she doesn't go through any kind of growth because she's already where she wants to be. That's a great place to be in." The project marks her first collaboration with Nair and Goswami said though the show has a rich ensemble, the filmmaker works in a way where every character, irrespective of the screen time, matters. "She loves all her characters. That showed in the way she interacted with us on sets and even how it's projected on screen. With Meenakshi, we would go hysterical laughing because it was such a joy to play her," Goswami said. The 34-year-old actor said Nair comes with an incredible amount of "energy and focus" on set which is almost "shocking." Goswami observed that "The Namesake" director never gets bogged down and operates from a steady determination to achieve her vision.

"Every time we went on sets, we would marvel at her choice of actors. She has hand picked the entire team. We were surprised how in-sync all were with each other, despite being such a huge cast and crew. She knows what she wants and who can deliver it," she added. The series stars Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor among others.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's Moon targets carbon neutrality by 2050

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the worlds most fossil-fuel reliant economies, said on Wednesday the country will go carbon neutral by 2050.The announcement comes after Japan earlier this week said will cut greenhouse gases to ...

Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday

Bangladeshs cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday. Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence...

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...

Govt to establish additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is looking at establishing additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts in several cities, given the rise in commercial crimes and COVID-19 procurement corruption.The President said this when he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020