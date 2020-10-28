Left Menu
Kim Coates to star in and produce 'Neon Lights', production to begin on Nov 1

Actor Kim Coates will star in and produce indie psychological thriller 'Neon Lights' and the production is expected to start on November 1 in Ontario.

28-10-2020
Kim Coates (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kim Coates will star in and produce indie psychological thriller 'Neon Lights' and the production is expected to start on November 1 in Ontario. According to Variety, Rouzbeh Heydari is directing the indie set against the backdrop of familial dysfunction and childhood trauma. Dana Abraham, who wrote the screenplay for 'Neon Lights', plays a tech tycoon who retreats to a remote hideaway with his estranged siblings to find balance in his life.

'Sons of Anarchy' star will be seen playing a trusted advisor and guardian whose presence at the hideaway takes a frightening turn as guests start disappearing. His daughter, Brenna Coates (Coroner), also joins the ensemble cast for the feature film. "I think Neon Lights will allow audiences to reflect on how subconsciously, we can still be impacted by our past failures -- no matter how small -- which will eventually affect how we view family, financial success and romance," Heydari said in a statement.

Neon Lights is produced by Ideal Entertainment and Red Hill Entertainment, in association with Twin Fins Productions. Coates, Abraham, Shaji Nada, Kim Yu and Trevor Smith will produce the film, as per Variety. Neon Lights is slated for a Canadian release by LevelFILM in spring 2021. (ANI)

