Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaan Kumar Sanu apologises for his 'anti-Marathi' remarks on 'Bigg Boss'

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu said he is "sincerely sorry" for his comments on Marathi language that he made on the reality show "Bigg Boss" and said he will never repeat the mistake In a recent episode of the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:36 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu apologises for his 'anti-Marathi' remarks on 'Bigg Boss'

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu said he is "sincerely sorry" for his comments on Marathi language that he made on the reality show "Bigg Boss" and said he will never repeat the mistake

In a recent episode of the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him. The singer further said Tamboli should talk to him in Hindi. His comments didn't go down well with a section of social media users who called Jaan Kumar Sanu's remarks "insulting" and "anti-Marathi". On Wednesday's episode, the singer said his comments were not intended to offend Marathi speaking people. "A few days ago, I unknowingly made a mistake that has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. I'm sincerely sorry for this. It was never my intention to offend you. "I would also like to apologise to 'Bigg Boss' if I have embarrassed you. I will never repeat this mistake," Jaan Kumar Sanu said on the show. In a brief statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, TV channel Colors, which airs the reality show, also apologised for the singer's statements

"We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the 'Bigg Boss' episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra," the statement read. Earlier, Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS film workers union, had posted on Twitter that if Sanu doesn't apologise, they would halt the shooting of the show. "Bigg Boss", now in its 14th season, is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show went on air earlier this month.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's Suu Kyi casts early vote in poll hit by COVID-19 curbs

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cast a ballot on Thursday in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of Novembers election after being unable to travel to her registered township near Yangon due to restrictions aimed at containing a spike in coronaviru...

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehen...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections rose in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of strict lockdowns that would damage already fragile economic recoveries. European shares fell 2.8 to their lowe...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 5.6pc to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.65 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020