Mindy Kaling to star in and produce 'Good in Bed'

Actor-writer Mindy Kaling is set to headline and produce "Good in Bed" , an adaptation of Jennifer Weiner's New York Times bestseller. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO Max project is being developed as an original movie.

The semi-autobiographical story follows an upcoming journalist in Philadelphia who deals with self-esteem issues, a fresh-out-of-the-closet mother, an absent father and the man who broke her heart. In the course of a year, with the help of a fairy godmother/movie star best friend, she weathers public humiliation, finds love and learns to accept herself, and her life. Liz Sarnoff, a writer-producer on the hit HBO series "Barry" , will adapt the novel for the WarnerMedia streaming service.

Kaling will produce via Kaling International banner with Jessica Kumai Scott. Howard Klein of 3Arts and, Good Fear Content's Jake Weiner and Chris Bender are also attached as producers..