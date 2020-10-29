Left Menu
Khloe Kardashian says she battled coronavirus early this year

Kris said she "jumped on the phone" and consulted doctors regarding Khloe's condition. The revelation comes at a time when Kim is being slammed on social media for celebrating her 40th birthday with her "closest inner circle" on a private island.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:58 IST
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she had coronavirus earlier this year and has completely recovered from the disease. In a preview for the upcoming episode of her show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", Khloe said she experienced "vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes" when she was battling the virus.

"Let me tell you, that s**t is real. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days... I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache; I wouldn't say it was a migraine. My chest would burn when I would cough," she added. Earlier in the clip, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner are seen expressing their concern about her health.

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. "And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it," Kim said. Kris said she "jumped on the phone" and consulted doctors regarding Khloe's condition.

The revelation comes at a time when Kim is being slammed on social media for celebrating her 40th birthday with her "closest inner circle" on a private island. "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kim wrote on Twitter on Tuesday as she shared pictures from the party. "I realise that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

The reality TV star's posts were met with a torrent of criticism online with many users accusing her of being tone-deaf..

