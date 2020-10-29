Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Crown: Trailer of fourth season displaying tension between Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher is out

The trailer of the fourth season of royal drama 'The Crown', focussing on the tensions between Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher, is out on Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:16 IST
The Crown: Trailer of fourth season displaying tension between Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher is out
A still from 'The Crown season 4' (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The trailer of the fourth season of royal drama 'The Crown', focussing on the tensions between Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher, is out on Netflix. The new season begins in the late-1970s and continues through the 1980s. Thatcher's character, which is played here by Gillian Anderson, will be seen leading the country into the Falklands War.

"My goal is to change this country from being dependent to self-reliant, and I think in that I am succeeding," Thatcher said in the trailer. "It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn't get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect," executive producer Peter Morgan said in a statement, according to Variety.

"But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season," the statement further read. The royal family is also seen concerned with the line of succession in this season and therefore need to find an 'appropriate' bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). Although Charles is besotted with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), his romance with Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) becomes a 'much-needed fairytale' to unite the British people.

The season will magnify Diana's propulsion from teenager to a public figure, global news wedding and equally international travels, and her desperation to feel a true part of the family. 'The Crown' is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw, while Michael Casey serves as producer, as per Variety. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for cheating people in J-K's Samba

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people and looting them of gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Thursday, officials saidA written complaint was received at Vijaypur police station by two wom...

India dealt with border crisis with China with firmness, maturity: Foreign Secretary

India has dealt with the worst crisis in decades along its border with China with firmness and maturity despite facing the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. In an address at a ...

Mumbai Indians first team to quality for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders hereWhile CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKRs task a lot t...

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020