Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix raises monthly charges for US customers, shares jump

Streaming video service Netflix Inc on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the company's shares climbing nearly 5%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:38 IST
Netflix raises monthly charges for US customers, shares jump
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Streaming video service Netflix Inc on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the company's shares climbing nearly 5%. Netflix increased the cost of its standard subscription by $1 a month to $14, and the price for the premium tier rose by $2 per month to $18. The standard plan, the company's most popular, enables two streams at the same time, while the premium plan allows for four simultaneous streams.

The price increase was the first for U.S. customers since January 2019. Shares of Netflix jumped 4.8% to $509.53 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.

Netflix, the world's dominant streaming service, enjoyed a boom in subscriptions at the beginning of the year as viewers around the world were told to stay at home to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The company expects to end 2020 with more than 200 million streaming subscribers around the world, with 73 million of those from the United States and Canada. It also is facing a growing list of competitors including Walt Disney Co's Disney+, HBO Max from AT&T Inc and Apple Inc's Apple TV+.

After the company's earnings report last week, Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said the company saw an opportunity to increase prices in countries "where we've delivered that extra value." On Thursday, a Netflix spokesperson said the company was raising prices "so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films - in addition to our great fall line up."

Netflix's basic plan, which allows only one stream at a time, will remain at $8 a month in the United States.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Alderweireld’s hometown dream remains unfulfilled in Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is so attached to his home town he has a tattoo of Antwerp Cathedral on his arm. But an opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream and play at the citys Bosuil Stadium on Thursday failed to material...

World condemns terrorist attack in France

Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday. The attack in Nice was followed by a...

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to 21....

Ex-embassy worker suspected of sexually assaulting 24 women

A former U.S. embassy worker in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors. Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020