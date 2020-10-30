Eva Longoria joins Matt Walsh in indie comedy ‘Unplugging’

Actor Eva Longoria has boarded the cast of independent comedy movie "Unplugging". According to Variety, Longoria will be playing the role of actor Matt Walsh's spouse in the movie

The project marks directorial debut of film editor Debra Neil-Fisher. Walsh has penned the script along with Brad Morris. The story focuses on a couple who travel to a remote town for a “digital detox.” "Their romantic weekend quickly turns disastrous with unearthly encounters, strong edibles and bizarre locals. With no cell and internet service, they’re lost, but end up reconnecting with each other along the way," the film's description reads. The Traveling Picture Show Company's Debbie Liebling, Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel are on board as producers along with Walsh and Morris

The film also features actors Lea Thompson, Keith David, Nicole Byer and Al Madrigal.