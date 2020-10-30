Left Menu
Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell to headline western drama 'Surrounded'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:17 IST
Actors Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael Kenneth Williams will topline the cast of upcoming feature "Surrounded". The film will be directed by Anthony Mandler from a script by Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas, reported Deadline.

Set five years after the American Civil War, the story follows former Buffalo Soldier Moses "Mo" Washington, who travels west to lay claim on a gold mine bequeathed by her late slaveowner father. "It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed, she is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit’s gang tries to free him," the official logline read. "I’ve always loved the Western genre and the opportunity to tell this story from the eyes of a Black female during the Wild West is an honour," Mandler said.

The Western movie is a joint production between Bron Studios and Blackhand Media Production, in association with Mandalay Pictures, 3.16 Productions and Creative Wealth Media..

