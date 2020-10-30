'Schitt's Creek' tops in Nielsen streaming rankings

Nearly a month after ruling at the Emmy Awards 2020, 'Schitt's Creek' climbed at the top of Nielsen's streaming rankings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CBC/Pop TV comedy jumped up to first place on the streaming chart for the week of September 28-October 4, which coincided with the show's sixth and final season hitting Netflix on October 3.

Netflix users in the United States watched 968 million minutes of Schitt's Creek during the week. It had ranked fifth the previous week. The ranking was followed by the prior week's two top performers, Ratched and Enola Holmes.

Streaming providers maintain that Nielsen's streaming measurements do not account for their full audiences as they do not measure all viewing on mobile devices or viewers in other countries, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)