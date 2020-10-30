Jacqueline shares picture of being back on film set
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of her being back at set on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:38 IST
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of her being back at set on Friday. Taking it to Instagram, the 'Kick' actor has shared a picture with the caption - Action! #womensstories #setlife.
With this post, the actor informed how the next few months will be hectic jumping from one set of a film to another. She has been riding high with back to back song releases and announcements of upcoming movies like Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan, Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.
She is co-hosting for a podcast along with foreign celebrity Amanda Cerny. Also, recently joined hands in partnership with Action Against Hunger Foundation. (ANI)
