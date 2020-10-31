Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Borat' actor gives church $100K after member shown in film

But Jones didn't find out until the film was released on Amazon Prime last week that “Tutar" was an actress and the man — whom she believed was the girl's father — was actually Cohen. Rev. Derrick Scobey, the church's senior pastor, said Cohen made the donation on Wednesday.

PTI | Oklahomacity | Updated: 31-10-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 09:07 IST
'Borat' actor gives church $100K after member shown in film

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” donated USD 100,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film. Jeanise Jones, 62, thought she had been recruited by her place of worship, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, in Oklahoma City to mentor a teenager named “Tutar” who came to the US with her father from a developing nation. But Jones didn't find out until the film was released on Amazon Prime last week that “Tutar" was an actress and the man — whom she believed was the girl's father — was actually Cohen.

Rev. Derrick Scobey, the church's senior pastor, said Cohen made the donation on Wednesday. Scobey added that he and other church members also were not aware of the movie. Scobey said he wasn't surprised by the donation, just the amount, noting that the money had been earmarked for community use, The Oklahoman reported. Scobey added that Cohen knew the church is a community hub where people gather for spiritual hope and help.

A representative for Cohen declined comment when contacted by The Associated Press. The movie follows Borat Sagdiyev, portrayed by Cohen, as he returns to America from Kazakhstan, with his daughter portrayed by Maria Bakalova, to offer a “bribe” to American leaders. It is a sequel to “Borat," which was released in 2006.

After the film's debut, many on Twitter described Jones' character as the movie's hero, moral compass and breakout star. But she's simply relieved that “Tutar” was never in trouble. Jones has not yet seen the movie but she said one of the film's producers called to check on her after it was released. Cohen reached out to her on Wednesday, said Jones, who noted the call was “enlightening." Scobey started a GoFundMe account for Jones, saying that she believed the scenario was real and that she lost her job as a counseling service receptionist job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones said Thursday that she was surprised to hear $128,000 had already been donated. “It is amazing. I would never expect nothing like this,” she added. “It's blowing my mind.” The film also features a scene with Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers, in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist. Trump previously told reporters aboard Air Force One that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Crowds protesting virus curbs clash with police in Barcelona

Clashes erupted in central Barcelona between riot police and dozens of people in a hundreds-strong crowd protesting the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses as authorities struggle to rein in a sharp coronavirus resur...

'Borat' actor gives church $100K after member shown in film

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, donated USD 100,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film. Jeanise Jones, ...

Trump and Biden intensify their election campaigns

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have intensified their poll campaigns for the November 3 presidential elections, both on the ground and in the virtual domain, making a case before Americans as to why they should...

PM pays tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indias first home minister, at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here on his 145th birth anniversary. Sardar Patels birth anniversary is being celeb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020