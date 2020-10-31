Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samuel L Jackson says he feels 'disturbed' when people call him legend

Legends are people who accomplish things that can’t be accomplished by other people, or did something that’s super extraordinary," the 71-year-old actor said. "I just persevered through hard work and doggedness to get where I am," he added.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:27 IST
Samuel L Jackson says he feels 'disturbed' when people call him legend

Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson is one of the most celebrated artistes of Hollywood, but he still doesn't like to be called a "legend". In his over four-decade-long career, Jackson has featured in more than 150 films, including critically-acclaimed titles such as "Do The Right Thing" , "Goodfellas" , "Jungle Fever", "Patriot Games" , "True Romance" , "One Eight Seven", "Coach Carter" and others. He has collaborated with ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on films such as "Pulp Fiction" (1994), "Jackie Brown" (1997), "Django Unchained" (2012) and "The Hateful Eight" (2015).

The actor was recently honoured by the SCAD Savannah Film Festival with Legend of Cinema Award. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Jackson said labels always "disturb" him. "When I see things online, people go 'legend'. Legends are people who accomplish things that can’t be accomplished by other people, or did something that’s super extraordinary," the 71-year-old actor said.

"I just persevered through hard work and doggedness to get where I am," he added. For cinema aficionados, Jackson is widely regarded for his turn as Jules Winnfield in Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction". But he came face-to-face with his own stardom when he starred in 1995's "Die Hard With A Vengeance" .

"You don't understand it until you’re out there in the world and you’re in a place where you don't expect people to know who you are. I kind of needed it, wanted it, and relished it in another kind of way because that’s what movie stardom is," he said. The actor also revealed that despite being part of many cult classics, he cherishes his bond with the team of "The Hateful Eight" the most.

"The haters from 'Hateful Eight', we have a chain where we still text each other every week to say where are you, what are you doing, or we’re commenting on the political situation. That’s the strongest cinematic connection I’ve ever had," Jackson said..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic

The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday warned athletes and coaches against using banned drugs by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country could be suspended if the doping menace continues unabated. AFI President...

Yeh Diwali Vocal4Local wali!

New Delhi, 31st October, 2020 vocal4localoffers.in is all set to promote Indian Handicraft and Artisan websites to generate business digitally this festive season. Amidst the pandemic, vocal4local has especially curated the offers from vari...

Goa line producers association distances itself from Dilip Borkar's statements over littering by Dharma Productions

Three days after Dilip Borkar, a member of Goa line producers association, called a meeting clarifying the issue of littering at Nerul during Karan Johars film shoot -- being highlighted in national media -- the outfit on Saturday distanced...

Hamilton leads only practice session as F1 returns to Imola

Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of Max Verstappen in the only practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One returned to the Imola circuit for the first time since 2006. Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 14.726 seconds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020