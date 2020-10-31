Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Governor, CM greet people on eve of de jure Transfer Day

Puducherry, along with the outlying regions, became a Union Territory. All the Indian legislations, including the Representation of People's Act, were introduced in Puducherry after the de jure transfer of power..

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:32 IST
Lt Governor, CM greet people on eve of de jure Transfer Day

Puducherry Oct 31 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday greeted the people of the Union Territory on the eve of the 58th anniversary of de jure Transfer Day. Bedi said, "Puducherry has its unique charms of Indo- French culture. It is a place where the contemporary and the colonial, materialistic and the spiritual, the intellect and perception co-exist." "Puducherry is a microcosm of India with its outlying regions of Karaikal in Tamil Nadu, Mahe in Kerala and Yanam in Andhra Pradesh showing homogeneity with the neighbouring states while meeting the distinct element ofFrench heritage," he said.

Extending her greetings, the former IPS officer said, "All resolve to adhere to the COVID-19 safety norms and endeavour to become a coronavirus-free territory at the earliest thereby setting an example for other states to follow." The Chief Minister said in his message that the territorial government was taking care of the freedom-fighters. The monthly pension granted under a state scheme has been raised to Rs 9,000 for freedom-fighters. He said the people of Puducherry would be second to none to ensure separate identity of Puducherry.

He said welfare measures were evolved and implemented in letter and spirit here. The Chief Minister would unfurl the tricolour on the beach road here on Sunday to kickstart the celebrations of the de jure Transfer (liberation) Day. He would also present an address to the people.

Puducherry became free de facto on August 16, 1954, in the wake of a referendum held in the Keezhur village near here on October 18 that year. Majority of those who voted in the referendum wanted merger of the then French establishments here merge with Indian Union.

A treaty of cession was inked between the then French and Indian governments and after its ratification the de jure transfer of power took place on November 1, 1962. Puducherry, along with the outlying regions, became a Union Territory.

All the Indian legislations, including the Representation of People's Act, were introduced in Puducherry after the de jure transfer of power..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharmas injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team. Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury ...

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...

U.S. special forces rescue American held in Nigeria: officials

U.S. special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, U.S. officials said. Forces including Navy SEALs res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020