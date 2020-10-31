Ensure mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app by workers: Delhi govt to wholesale liquor vends
The Delhi government has directed all wholesale liquor vends in the city to ensure mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app by their staff, touch-free sanitizer dispenser and other measures against the novel coronavirus.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:15 IST
The Delhi government has directed all wholesale liquor vends in the city to ensure mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app by their staff, touch-free sanitizer dispenser and other measures against the novel coronavirus. The Excise Department has also asked its bond inspectors deployed at these establishments to ensure strict compliance of anti-coronavirus guidelines and submit a report.
In a circular issued earlier this week, the department said wholesale liquor vends will have to install touch-free sanitizer dispenser at entry and exit points besides coronavirus awareness banner inside as well as outside the building. According to the circular, these establishments will have to ensure mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app by their every worker.
At wholesale liquor vends, there should be strict compliance of social distancing norms during loading and unloading of stock besides compulsory mask wearing, it stated. Earlier this month, the government had also directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to the SOPs, no standing customer has to be served liquor and all establishments also have to ensure provision for sanitiser dispenser and thermal scanning at the entrance. Last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued SOPs while allowing reopening of hotels, clubs and restaurants with only 50 per cent of the approved seating capacity.
