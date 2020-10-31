Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'Gritty and witty': reactions to the death of screen legend Sean Connery

Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90, was known not only for movie roles including the British secret agent James Bond but also for his support of Scottish independence from Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:37 IST
FACTBOX-'Gritty and witty': reactions to the death of screen legend Sean Connery
"Sean was a global legend but, first and foremost, he was a patriotic and proud Scot. His towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament was a sign of his dedication to his country. Image Credit: Twitter(@ginacarano)

Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90, was known not only for movie roles including the British secret agent James Bond but also for his support of Scottish independence from Britain.

Here are some reactions: NICOLA STURGEON, FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND:

"Sean was a global legend but, first and foremost, he was a patriotic and proud Scot. His towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament was a sign of his dedication to his country. "He was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude."

JAMES BOND PRODUCERS MICHAEL G WILSON AND BARBARA BROCCOLI

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name's Bond... James Bond'.

"He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

AUSTRALIAN ACTOR HUGH JACKMAN:

"I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharmas injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team. Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury ...

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...

U.S. special forces rescue American held in Nigeria: officials

U.S. special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, U.S. officials said. Forces including Navy SEALs res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020