Joey King to lead upcoming 'The Princess' movie

Actor Joey King will headline feature film "The Princess" , which has been acquired by 20th Century Studios. According to Deadline, the studio will develop the movie for streamer Hulu. The project has a speculative screenplay from Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps as of now but it is being touted as a "Rapunzel" meets "The Raid" story. It will be produced by Original Film’s Neal H Moritz and Toby Jaffe alongside Derek Kolstad.

King, who most recently starred in Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2" , will executive produce the movie along with Lustig and Thornton..