Odette Annable comes aboard Jared Padalecki's 'Walker'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:05 IST
Actor Odette Annable has joined the cast of "Walker" , the reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger" from The CW network. Jared Padalecki is leading the reimagining of CBS' 1990s action-crime series, which featured Chuck Norris in the title role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new series will also feature Padalecki's real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki as well as actors Keegan Allen and Lindsey Morgan. Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two finding his way back to his family while serving in the most elite law enforcement unit in Texas. Walker returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case to discover that his family needs his attention.

He attempts to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Morgan) who is one of the first women in Texas Rangers history, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's (Genevieve) death. Annable, best known for starring in The CW's "Supergirl" , will essay the role of Geri, the bartender at a local bar called the Side Step. Anna Fricke is penning the new take and will executive produce with Padalecki, Rideback's Dan Lin, Lindsey Libertore and Dan Spilo. The show will premiere on The CW on January 21, 2021.

