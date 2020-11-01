Left Menu
Development News Edition

US priest who founded Knights of Columbus is beatified

The Knights of Columbus said the miracle concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015 after the family prayed to the Roman Catholic priest. The family, which named the baby Michael in McGivney's honor, attended Saturday's Mass, the Hartford Courant reported.

PTI | Hartford | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:44 IST
US priest who founded Knights of Columbus is beatified

The late Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus moved a step closer to possible sainthood with his beatification Saturday, as authorised by Pope Francis. The celebration for the Rev. Michael McGivney at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford included the reading of a letter from Francis and the unveiling of a tapestry featuring McGivney's portrait.

Francis in May approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of McGivney, which is required to be beatified, the first major step before canonization. The Knights of Columbus said the miracle concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015 after the family prayed to the Roman Catholic priest.

The family, which named the baby Michael in McGivney's honor, attended Saturday's Mass, the Hartford Courant reported. “I thought about bringing a relic back to our house, but ever since Michael has been born we've felt like he was our own little relic,” his father, Daniel Schachle, said. The family lives in Dickson, Tennessee.

McGivney died at age 38 of pneumonia in 1890, eight years after founding the Knights with a small group of parishioners while he was an assistant pastor at Saint Mary's Church in New Haven. His tomb is in the rear of St. Mary's.

Today the lay charitable organization is one of the biggest Catholic organizations in the world, with about 2 million members in the Americas, Caribbean, Asia and Europe. Francis, in his letter, praised McGivney for his “zeal for the proclamation of the Gospel and generous concern for his brothers and sisters.” McGivney was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford in 1877.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hard work and compassion.At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Bisw...

EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

The election of 2020 has been called many things extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented. Its all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, and a Democrat or a Republi...

Pollution board to abide by govt's COVID advisory, 90-db noise cap for Diwali in place: Official

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB said on Sunday that the existing noise cap of 90 decibel on crackers will be in place during this Diwali, and all COVID-19 advisories by the state and the Centre would be strictly followed to av...

A running subplot in fight for Parsa seat: Lalu's son’s troubled marriage

More than the electoral battle, the Parsa assembly segment in Saran district is witnessing a fight playing out between the families of two Yadav giants of Bihar politics -- Lalu Prasad and Chandrika Roy. The marital dispute between Prasads ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020