Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dave Chapelle to host first 'SNL' episode post US presidential election

Celebrated stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle is set to host the first "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) episode after the US presidential election on November 3. "Saturday Night Live", created by Lorne Michaels, is produced in association with Broadway Video.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-11-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 13:22 IST
Dave Chapelle to host first 'SNL' episode post US presidential election

Celebrated stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle is set to host the first "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) episode after the US presidential election on November 3. According to Variety, the comic will front the November 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series.

No musical guest for the episode has been announced as yet. It marks the 47-year-old comedian's second turn as the host on "SNL" . Chappelle also hosted the first installment of the NBC show after the 2016 election, which saw Donald Trump become the president of the US. The comic also won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance. "Saturday Night Live", created by Lorne Michaels, is produced in association with Broadway Video. Michaels also serves as executive producer. Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria votes on new constitution painted as pro-democratic

Algerians were voting Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms, and aims at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president l...

Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

New Delhi, Nov 1 PTI&#160;A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the Ayush Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like&#160;Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets&#160;can be effective in mild t...

Algerians vote on constitution with president in hospital

Polls opened in Algeria on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional changes pushed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the powerful military as a way to turn the page on last years popular unrest. The referendum is seen as a test of stren...

Sports News Roundup: Vienna Open final; Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rublev sets up Vienna Open final with lucky loser SonegoAndrey Rublev marched into the Vienna Open final after Saturdays semi-final opponent Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020