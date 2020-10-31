Left Menu
Mindhunter Season 3 has less possibility, David Flincher says Netflix show ‘very expensive’

Flincher never said like this – Mindhunter would never return for Season 3. Thus, fans should not give up their hope for the third series. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. For the last over one year, fans have been waiting for its renewal and release updates.

We were dwelling on this opinion that Mindhunter would be released for Season 3. The series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

Now you will be disappointed knowing that Mindhunter might not return for Season 3. David Fincher, the executive producer has revealed during a conversation with Vulture the real reason behind making the Netflix psychological crime thriller television series season two-and-done.

"We lived there for almost three years," David Flincher said during an interview about his new film Mank. "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me."

While talking on Mindhunter Season 3, David Flincher said, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

However, Flincher never said like this – Mindhunter would never return for Season 3. Thus, fans should not give up their hope for the third series.

Whenever Mindhunter returns for Season 3, the lead actors such as Anna Torv (as Wendy Carr), Jonathan Groff (as Holden Ford), and Holt McCallany (as Bill Tench) will surely return. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

