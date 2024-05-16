Boiler blast in Sonipat, two dead

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 10:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed while 25 others injured in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kundli town of Sonipat.

''We have taken out two bodies from the incident site. Twenty-five people have been injured in the incident,'' SHO, Kundli, Devender Singh said over phone.

An adjoining building was also damaged in the blast.

