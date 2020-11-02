Left Menu
Development News Edition

33rd edition of Tokyo International Film Festival starts with light COVID-19 restriction

The 33rd edition of Tokyo International Film Festival started with the representatives of the global film community including Robert De Niro, Christopher Nolan and Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, who graced the event with series of video messages wishing the festival well amid the challenges of COVID-19.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:52 IST
33rd edition of Tokyo International Film Festival starts with light COVID-19 restriction
Tokyo International Film Festival logo (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 33rd edition of Tokyo International Film Festival started with the representatives of the global film community including Robert De Niro, Christopher Nolan and Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, who graced the event with series of video messages wishing the festival well amid the challenges of COVID-19. According to The Hollywood Reporter, local film figures turned out in force for the opening ceremony.

Nolan, via video, said: "The fact that in these challenging times you've found a way to honour and enjoy watching films on the big screen is a source of inspiration to myself and other filmmakers around the world." The event has been possible with Japan's relative containment of COVID-19 allowing organisers to stage an event of this level with an in-person program.

The Tokyo festival will screen 138 films this year, down from 180 in 2019. The selection also has been streamlined, with the new "Tokyo Premiere" section replacing the usual competition section and two other strands. For the first time in its history, the festival will award just one prize -- an audience award -- a response to the infeasibility of assembling an international jury within Japan, as per The Holywood Reporter. Following the Tokyo government's guidance, which allowed cinemas nationwide to resume operating at full capacity on September 19, the Tokyo festival will screen its selection with no reductions on seating capacity. Festivalgoers' temperatures will be taken at the door, masks will be required and food will be banned in the theater -- but drinks are allowed. The event says it is expecting many, if not most, screenings to sell out.

The festival opened with Masaharu Take's boxing drama 'Underdog', starring Mirai Moriyama, Takumi Kitamura and Ryo Katsuji, and it will close November 9 with the world premiere of director Hajime Hashimoto's 'Hokusai', a biopic of the great Japanese ukiyo-e painter and printmaker. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM to launch 'mega CPEC City' project in KP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch work on a mega city development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC in Rashakai town of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on November 18, according to a media report. Federal Mini...

Trump indicates gearing up for legal battle against prolonged vote count

US President Donald Trump has denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday and hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle against a vote count that stretched past Election D...

Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey, quake death toll hits 85

A three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 85 people. Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, ...

J-K: Construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal completed

The Border Road Organisation BRO 31 BRTF 110 RCC completed the construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal, which is one of the remotest hilly areas of the Pirpanjal range in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of villages like Dh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020