Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's Jalisco region launching 'Jallywood' plans

In order to make Mexican region of Jalisco the production capital of Latin America, a Jallywood, the governing authorities have mapped a plan of action including the introduction of a new state film law to ensure smooth functioning of the industry.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:49 IST
Mexico's Jalisco region launching 'Jallywood' plans
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to make Mexican region of Jalisco the production capital of Latin America, a Jallywood, the governing authorities have mapped a plan of action including the introduction of a new state film law to ensure smooth functioning of the industry. In late October, governor of Jalisco Ernesto Alfaro had said: "We want to send a clear message that with or without federal help or despite the federal government, we pledge to direct more resources towards the state's audiovisual industry."

As per Variety, Alfaro lamented the government's severe cuts to federal funds supporting a range of industries, including Mexico's audiovisual sector. "If there was corruption, then clean it up, penalize, but don't sweep it all away," he asserted. Jalisco film commissioner Rodolfo Guzman also said that the region aims to push Congress to revisit a shelved plan to introduce federal tax incentives next year. "Ideally, we want all of Mexico's states to benefit from nationwide film incentives," he added.

Other objectives of the film law, encompassed by the new Filma en Jalisco brand, include regulating the planning, development and promotion of all audiovisual projects, establishing film archives, streamlining red tape and improving coordination among federal, state and municipal authorities with social and business organizations, academic institutions and research centers. As part of its support for Jalisco talent, the Jalisco Film Commission has introduced an inaugural call for local scripts, to which four screenplays were selected and awarded $100,000 pesos ($4,792) each. The winners of this new initiative will be announced at the Guadalajara Int'l Film Festival's annual Los Angeles event, FICG in LA, in December.

Alfaro pointed out that since the Film Commission was launched in 2014, the number of projects filmed in the region grew from six projects that year to 110 productions, generating revenue of some 100 million pesos ($4.79 million) in 2019, Variety reported. (ANI)

Also Read: U.S. lawmakers complain to Trump over Mexican energy policy

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Former Ireland coach McCarthy hired by Cypriot club APOEL

Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL. APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season.McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champion...

Bineesh to remain in ED custody for another five days

A special court on Monday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to the Enforcement Directorate by five more days. The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the mone...

Govt prepared to make any law, create infrastructure to ensure women safety: MoS Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the central government is prepared to make any law and create infrastructure to ensure the safety of women. Reddy also said that the government has amended criminal laws from time-to-time and ena...

FHRAI urges govt to provide soft loans to hospitality industry

Hospitality industry body FHRAI on Monday urged the government to provide soft loans to the hotel and restaurant sector as businesses are finding it difficult to sustain themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A financial support of this n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020