Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, said The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news. Hassell was shot Sunday morning in what appeared to be a carjacking, although the incident was still being investigated, entertainment news website Variety reported.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:31 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner and put her in fear for her life. In a ruling that could severely damage Depp's reputation and career, Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from the actor's ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he had violently assaulted her during their tempestuous five-year relationship. Britain's Prince William caught COVID-19 in April

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, a source close to his Kensington Palace office said. William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, said The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news. Nikki McKibbin, finalist in inaugural season of 'American Idol', dies aged 42

Nikki McKibbin, a singer-songwriter from Texas and finalist in the inaugural season of "American Idol", has died at the age of 42, her husband said on Facebook. McKibbin secured a third-place finish in the inaugural season of the singing reality show in 2002. Actor Eddie Hassell dies after being shot in Texas: U.S. media

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," died after being shot in Texas on Sunday, U.S. media reported, citing the actor's representative. Hassell was shot Sunday morning in what appeared to be a carjacking, although the incident was still being investigated, entertainment news website Variety reported.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Former Ireland coach McCarthy hired by Cypriot club APOEL

Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL. APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season.McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champion...

Bineesh to remain in ED custody for another five days

A special court on Monday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to the Enforcement Directorate by five more days. The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the mone...

Govt prepared to make any law, create infrastructure to ensure women safety: MoS Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the central government is prepared to make any law and create infrastructure to ensure the safety of women. Reddy also said that the government has amended criminal laws from time-to-time and ena...

FHRAI urges govt to provide soft loans to hospitality industry

Hospitality industry body FHRAI on Monday urged the government to provide soft loans to the hotel and restaurant sector as businesses are finding it difficult to sustain themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A financial support of this n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020