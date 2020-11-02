'Lots of Love': SRK shares message thanking fans for showering wishes on 55th birthday

Left Menu
Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday shared a message thanking his fans and followers who have showered wishes on his 55th birthday.

A still from the video (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday shared a message thanking his fans and followers who have showered wishes on his 55th birthday. The 'Badshah' of Bollywood posted a clip on Twitter and urged people to keep doing the good work. He said, "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on the social media, and how much love you guys are spreading (post which he named a few fan pages), to all the loving fans."

He added, "More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, by giving your time and resources to the people who are in need right now, amid these times. The PPE kits, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, and I think that is the most wonderful work that we can do." Urging his fans to spread love, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star said, "You can't be the loverboy like me, without spreading love. So thank you so much for spreading love- from far, from near, and from whatever resources you have."

Hoping for a better and bigger celebration next year, the megastar said, "Insha Allah, next year we will all get together and have a bigger and better party, and like I feel 56 is better than 55, and we will have lots of fun. Lots of love. I miss you all, and keep doing the good work." Earlier in the day, actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Farah Khan and millions of fans took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday.

The 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

The actor turned producer's film company Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year. (ANI)

