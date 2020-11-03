Left Menu
Kevin Bacon boards action thriller ‘One Way’

Actor Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of Andrew Baird- directed action thriller “One Way" The movie, penned by Ben Conway, also stars Australian actor Travis Fimmel and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:12 IST
The movie, penned by Ben Conway, also stars Australian actor Travis Fimmel and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. According to Deadline, principal photography on the project is set to begin in February in Los Angeles and Tulsa, Oklahoma

In the film Bacon will play the role of estranged father of Baker’s character, who goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. With a potentially fatal wound, he boards a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. After a call for help, Bacon’s character betrays him by notifying the crime boss of his location. “I’m really excited to work with Kevin. He was already a major star when he really caught my eye as Willie O’Keefe in Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK.’ To me he showed a new, raw and very powerful side. His turn in ‘The Woodsman’ should have won him an Oscar and I love his work in his new show ‘City on a Hill.," Baird said. Tim Palmer, Martin Brennan and Jib Polhemus are producing the movie with Bill Grantham serving as executive producer.

