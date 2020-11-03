Left Menu
Why Supergirl Season 6’s delay is inevitable, will final part get back with regular characters?

Why Supergirl Season 6’s delay is inevitable, will final part get back with regular characters?
Recently, we got a poster for Supergirl Season 6 shared by the CW with the superhero Dreamer as its main focal point. Image Credit: Facebook / Supergirl

The recent announcement stating Supergirl will end with Season 6 highly disappointed fans. The cancellation news was obviously unexpected but now we believe the time has come to end it on a high note.

Supergirl Season 6 will consist of 20 episodes and it doesn't have an official release date. Supergirl's official Twitter account announced in August that Season 6 would be out in 2021.

The production of Supergirl Season 6 badly suffered from the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period. Thus, Supergirl final season's delay is inevitable.

If sources are to be believed, Melissa Benoist has expressed interest in guest-starring in Supergirl Season 6. The Sun Dogs actress recently took to Instagram to say something vital that is linked to calling Supergirl Season 6 as the final season.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Melissa Benoist wrote.

"She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful," she added. "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪" she further added.

To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪

Recently, we got a poster for Supergirl Season 6 shared by the CW with the superhero Dreamer as its main focal point. The character Dreamer was introduced in Season 4 and became an ally to Supergirl including a close friend to Kara Danvers. On the other hand, a majority of the series regulars are expected to return in the final season.

We had already revealed that Dreamer has tremendous abilities. She not only has an ability to astral project, but she can also speak to people in their dreams. She is also the first transgender superhero to appear on the television.

Supergirl Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

