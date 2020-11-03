Sanjay Gupta teases theatrical release for 'Mumbai Saga'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday said his upcoming film "Mumbai Saga" has been made for the big screen experience, hinting at a theatrical release for the movie. In past five months, many star-studded projects including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-led "Gulabo Sitabo" , Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi" , and Akshay Kumar's "Laxmii" , have opted for direct-to-digital release due to the uncertainty over the future of theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Mumbai Saga" was initially supposed to bow out in June this year, but after the cinema halls were shut during the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, there were reports that the makers of the film were considering a digital release. Gupta in a Twitter post said he is the midst of post production of the gangster drama and the film is best suited for theatres.

"#MUMBAISAGA We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading & final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team & I feel only one common emotion... MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It's been solely & single heartedly made for the big screen experience!," the director. Set in the 1980s-90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The movie stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir..