Karena Evans to direct two episodes of 'Gossip Girl' reboot

HBO Max has roped in director Karena Evans to helm two episodes of its upcoming reboot of the series "Gossip Girl". Hollywood star Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role. The "Gossip Girl" reboot is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:15 IST
HBO Max has roped in director Karena Evans to helm two episodes of its upcoming reboot of the series "Gossip Girl" . Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, reported Deadline. Evans is known for directing several music videos. She is also known as an actor, featuring in award-winning movie "Firecrackers". As a director, she has previously helmed episodes of TV shows such as "P-Valley" and "Snowfall" .

Josh Safran, who penned and produced the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take. "I couldn’t be more excited for Karena to launch the new series. Her vision, voice, and passion are incomparable. It’s an honour and a privilege to get to work with her, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what she has planned," he said.

"Gossip Girl" reboot will feature an ensemble cast of Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander and Laura Benanti. Hollywood star Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role.

The "Gossip Girl" reboot is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.

